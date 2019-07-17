On the Move

Sinclair's Stirr reaches 1M app downloads

|About: Sinclair Broadcast Group, ... (SBGI)|By:, SA News Editor

Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI -2.2%) Stirr streaming service has hit 1M app downloads, six months after launch.

Some 76% of downloads and 86% of viewership is through connected TV devices, Stirr notes, and viewers watch the service twice a week on average (up 50% from launch) for an hour at a time (up 200%).

While it features original programming, the service is anchored by the Stirr City Channel, offering a 24/7 lineup based on each viewer's city, including live local news, syndicated TV, movies, sports, and lifestyle programming.

