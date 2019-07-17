Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk

Drug wholesalers McKesson (MCK -2.2% ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.5% ) and Cardinal Health (CAH -3.3% ) are under modest pressure in apparent response to a Washington Post report that the three, plus CVS Health (CVS -1.6% ), Walgreens (WBA -2.1% ) and Walmart (WMT -0.2% ) distributed the bulk of opioid painkillers in the U.S. from 2006 - 2012.

Evercore ISI's Ross Muken estimates the liability exposure for the three distributors at $6.5B - 8.5B.