Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk

Drug wholesalers McKesson (MCK -2.2%), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.5%) and Cardinal Health (CAH -3.3%) are under modest pressure in apparent response to a Washington Post report that the three, plus CVS Health (CVS -1.6%), Walgreens (WBA -2.1%) and Walmart (WMT -0.2%) distributed the bulk of opioid painkillers in the U.S. from 2006 - 2012.
Evercore ISI's Ross Muken estimates the liability exposure for the three distributors at $6.5B - 8.5B.
Mallinckrodt (MNK -7.4%), Teva's (TEVA -3%) Actavis and Endo International's Par Pharmaceutical (ENDP -2.4%) did the bulk of the manufacturing.
Now read: McKesson Has Confirmed Support At $135 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox