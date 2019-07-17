Progressive drops 4.8% amid increased core loss ratio

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) sinks 4.8% after the insurer's Q2 earnings showed higher-than-expected core loss ratio, wrote Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields in a note.

Notes Y/Y core combined ratio deterioration, up 320 basis points and bigger-than-expected reserve development.

June net premiums written rose 14% Y/Y to $2.79B; net premiums earned increased 15% to $2.75B; combined ratio of 92.7% increased from 92.6% a year ago.

June total personal lines policies in force rose 8% Y/Y to 18.8M; total commercial lines policies in force increased 8% to 734,200; property business policies in force rose 17% to 2.07M.

Q2 combined ratio of 90.4% vs. 90.9%.

Book value per share at June 30, 2019 $21.98 vs. $21.08 at the end of May.

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $16.6B at June 30, 2019 vs. $16.3B in May report.

Previously: Progressive EPS beats by $0.32, revenue in-line (July 17)