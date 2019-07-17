Tesla may ramp China production faster than expected, analyst says

Tesla (TSLA +1.7% ) enjoys solid gains following positive analyst commentary from Morgan Stanley and Baird.

Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says feedback gathered by his firm's team from local Chinese suppliers indicates TSLA "may be able to ramp China production faster than we have currently anticipated," potentially positioning the company as China's "leading luxury EV player" over the next 3-5 years.

The construction of Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai "tracks perfectly on schedule" as of last week and looks set to be ready by the end of September for complete production to start from November, Jonas says.

Meanwhile, Baird analyst Ben Kallo continues to like the TSLA share setup for the rest of the year despite the recent move higher, saying the company's further execution, beginning with the Q2 earnings report, will "help restore credibility and create a challenging short environment."

Baird reiterates its Outperform rating on TSLA with a $355 price target, while Morgan Stanley rates the stock at Equal Weight with a $230 target.

TSLA's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.