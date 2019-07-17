Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-39.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nue has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Nucor Earnings Preview: Attempting A Break-Out Of The Downward Trend