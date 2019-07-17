Sonoco Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, son has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.