Anavex up 5% on encouraging ANAVEX 2-73 data

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +4.8% ) is up on almost 50% higher volume in reaction to the results from a study evaluating the gut microbiota of Alzheimer's patients enrolled in its Phase 2a extension study of ANAVEX 2-73.

The analysis showed that patients receiving ANAVEX 2-73, a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist, had high levels of two gut microbiota families that were associated with improved daily living activities at week 148.

CEO Christopher Missling, Ph.D. says, “This is the first gut microbiota DNA sequencing analysis of Alzheimer’s disease patients treated with ANAVEX 2-73 which might help to identify potential biomarkers of response for ANAVEX 2-73. We continue to advance the ANAVEX 2-73 Alzheimer’s disease program through the ongoing Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease clinical study and in other ongoing ANAVEX 2-73 clinical trials focused on serious neurology diseases with high unmet needs, including Rett syndrome and Parkinson’s disease dementia.”