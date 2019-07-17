FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project

Kinder Morgan's (KMI -1.3% ) expansion project of its Gulf LNG facility in Mississippi is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an act FERC Chairman Neal Chatterjee says is "significant for the economy and America's geopolitical interests."

The approval is FERC's fifth for a liquefied natural gas export facility this year, as the agency has responded to a backlog of applications.

The terminal expansion would include two LNG trains with 5M metric tons/year capacity and a maximum capacity of more than 5.4M mt/year.