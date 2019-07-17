Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Snap On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.21 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $959.33M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sna has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.