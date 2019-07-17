Aussie regulator conditionally OKs expanded uses for Merck's Keytruda

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved Merck's (MRK +0.7% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and certain other solid tumors with a particular type of genetic profile called deficient mismatch repair (tumors have a high number of DNA mutations which may make them harder to treat).

The approval is provisional since it was based on early-stage data in order to accelerate patient access. Continued approval will be contingent on the submission of additional clinical data demonstrating efficacy.