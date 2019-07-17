Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike

Goldman Sachs upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from Sell to Neutral and raises the target from $86 to $142.

Analyst Jason English cites an announced 9-9.5% price increase for competitor Mars' single-serve chocolate, which was confirmed by industry sources and HSY management.

English expects a Hershey price raise when the company reports earnings on July 25. Matching the Mars increase would add $0.84 to Hershey's annual EPS.

Mars also plans to raise its Halloween seasonal chocolate price, following Hershey.

HSY has a Hold average Sell Side rating.