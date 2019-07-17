Intuitive Surgical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Intuitive Surgical has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.