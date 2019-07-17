Honeywell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.37B (-14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic