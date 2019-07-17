M&T Bank Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.68 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.