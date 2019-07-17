SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.39B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SunTrust Banks has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.