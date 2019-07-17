Sandvik reports high demand but fewer orders in Q2

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) reported Q2 operating profit of SEK5.08B was slightly above SEK5.04B last year, but came in below SEK5.18B mean forecast in a poll of analysts based on Refinitiv data.

Revenues remained steady at ~SEK26B, but adjusted operating profit declined by 2% to ~SEK5B, adversely impacted by the negative earnings development in Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Order bookings fell 5% on a like-for-like basis to SEK26B.

The company said to cut around 2,000 jobs to buttress profitability in the face of early signs of slowing market demand and consequently, cost of ~SEK1.2B will impact operating profit in 2H 2019; expects total savings of ~SEK1.4B, and start filtering through toward the end of this year

Sandvik shares were down 3.4% following the results.

Previously: Sandvik AB reports Q2 results (July 17)