Investors turn to U.S. equities ETFs ahead of Fed cut - State Street

Exchange-traded funds have pulled in more than $20B in the first 11 days of July, with most ($16B) going into U.S. equities as investors prepare for a risk-on summer rally ahead of the expected Fed cut at the end of the month, according to State Street Global Advisors, the issuer of SPDR ETFs.

High-yield ETFs have attracted almost $1B in July to bring AUM just under $50B; this performance follows its second highest monthly flow in May and the largest M/M flow reversal (+$7B).

High-yield ETFs' highest monthly inflow was $52.7B in October 2017.

By contrast, more than $1B have flowed out of government-focused fixed-income ETFs. If the trend doesn't reverse, July would be the first month since October 2017 in which government funds suffer more than $1B of outflows.

Though U.S. large cap flows dominate, small-cap ETFs have gained more than $1B as risk-on sentiment grows, SSGA says.

High-yield ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY

U.S. small-cap equity ETFs: IWM, TZA, TNA, SPSM