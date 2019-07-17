Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.42B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.