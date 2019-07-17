Barrick's Kibali mine on track to meet full-year guidance, CEO says

Barrick Gold's (GOLD +3.4% ) Kibali gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo remains on track to meet or beat its FY 2019 production guidance of 750K oz., CEO Mark Bristow says.

Randgold Resources, which was bought out by Barrick last year, bought the Moto project, which has since been developed into Kibali, 10 years ago.

But Bristow says he is concerned with the DRC's new mining code, which "puts the Congolese mining industry at risk and could discourage future investment."