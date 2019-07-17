U.S. economy keeps humming along- Beige Book

U.S. economic activity kept expanding at a "modest pace overall", from mid-May to early July, the Federal Reserve says in its so-called Beige Book report.

In most districts, sales of retail goods increased slightly overall and vehicle sales were flat.

Home sales "picked up somewhat," however residential construction activity was flat; nonresidential construction activity increased or remained strong in most districts.

Manufacturing production was generally flat.

Employment grew at a modest pace, slightly slower than the previous reporting period.

Rate of price inflation was stable to down slightly.

