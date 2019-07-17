U.S. economy keeps humming along- Beige Book

U.S. economic activity kept expanding at a "modest pace overall", from mid-May to early July, the Federal Reserve says in its so-called Beige Book report.
In most districts, sales of retail goods increased slightly overall and vehicle sales were flat.
Home sales "picked up somewhat," however residential construction activity was flat; nonresidential construction activity increased or remained strong in most districts.
Manufacturing production was generally flat.
Employment grew at a modest pace, slightly slower than the previous reporting period.
Rate of price inflation was stable to down slightly.
Previously: U.S. economy steps up to modest pace - Fed's Beige Book (June 5)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox