Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.