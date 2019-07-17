Covenant Transport sees below-consensus Q2 earnings

Covenant Transportation (CVTI -2.4% ) resumes trading after a halt as the company updates its Q2 EPS outlook to $0.34-$0.35 vs. $0.45 analyst consensus; shares already were lower amid broad losses today in the transport sector.

CVTI says the truckload freight environment remained sluggish through most of the quarter, contrary to normal seasonal patterns, attributed to continued excess inventory levels, a soft produce season and the extra capacity of Class 8 tractors that entered the U.S. market over the last 9-12 months.

The company expects to see a 14% Y/Y increase in Q2 consolidated freight revenue, primarily reflecting last July's Landair acquisition.