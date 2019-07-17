ACI Worldwide, Worldpay team up for alternative payment methods

Worldpay (WP +0.6% ) will use ACI Worldwide's (ACIW -0.5% ) UP eCommerce Payments product to accelerate the introduction of Alternative Payment Methods to its global merchant network.

ACI's UP eCommerce Payments is an integrated payments gateway and risk management solution that gives merchants access to an extensive global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions, coupled with business intelligence tools and real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

Worldpay accepts more than 300 payment types, and will use ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution to broaden the number of APMs available in different regions, alongside speeding up time to market for merchants.