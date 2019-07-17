Energy  | On the Move

Tellurian downgraded at Stifel on lower LNG pricing assumptions

Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Tellurian (TELL -12.7%) tumbles to its lowest levels of the year after Stifel downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $9 price target, slashed from $16, citing a weak outlook for liquefied natural gas prices that makes the stock no longer a risk worth taking.

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan sees growth in LNG production limiting gas price upside, and believes lower gas prices longer term will have a negative impact on TELL's marketing margins and consequently the company's discounted cash flows.

TELL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform but its Quant Rating is Bearish.

