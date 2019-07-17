BofA reduces net interest income guidance

Bank of America (BAC +1.8% ) trimmed its full-year outlook for net interest margin to 2% from 3%, executives told analysts on its Q2 earnings conference call.

Reduced view takes into account lower net interest income guidance as a result of a weakening interest rate environment.

Q2 net interest income of $12.19B slipped from $12.38B in Q1, but rose from $11.83B in Q2 2018.

Net interest margin of 2.44% fell from 2.51% in Q1 due to lower long-term interest rates, CFO Pau Donofrio told reporters on a call; year-ago NIM was 2.41%.

Previously: BofA Q2 EPS helped by consumer banking, stock buybacks (July 17)