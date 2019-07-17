Lear downgraded at RBC as margin pressure seen continuing

Lear (LEA -1.7% ) extends yesterday's sharp losses after pre-announcing disappointing Q2 results and cutting full-year guidance.

While the downward guidance revision was unsurprising, the extent to which it was lowered was, RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak says in downgrading shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $135 price target, cut from $160.

Lear's guide-down was mainly due to margin pressure at the E-Systems segment, which is witnessing lower volume and a more challenging pricing environment, Spak says, who also sees margins contracting further in 2020.

While Lear had been expecting trends to improve in the back half, general macro and industry factors likely will continue exerting pressure on its business, Spak says.

LEA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.