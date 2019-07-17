Colony Capital explores sale of warehouse business - Bloomberg

Colony Capital (CLNY -0.2% ) is considering the sale of Colony Industrial, its unit that owns warehouses, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The REIT is working with Eastdil Secured and Morgan Stanley to solicit interest from potential buyers for the unit, which may bring in more than $5B, said the people.

Colony Industrial's assets were valued at about $4.3B as of March 31, according to filings. Including off-balance sheet interests, that number surpasses $5B, said one of the people.

In February, Colony Capital formed a review committee as part of an agreement with activist investor Blackwells Capital.

With the success of online shopping, warehouse and logistics assets have profited from the demand for distribution centers near densely populated areas.

Recent big warehouse deals include Prologis's purchase of Industrial Property Trust for ~$4B, announced yesterday, and in June Blackstone struck a $18.7B deal to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP.