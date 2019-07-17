Takeda shopping Western Europe drug portfolio

Aimed at trimming debt after its $59B takeout of Shire plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK -2.8% ) is seeking suitors for a lineup of drugs it sells in Western Europe that could fetch €1.5B ($1.68B) according to Reuters.

The products include over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines, most of which are no longer patent-protected. The portfolio generates EBITDA of ~€160M, including ~€40M from the OTC drugs.

Possible bidders include private equity shops and industry players. The company will also consider splitting the business if necessary. Potential suitors include Germany's Stada, France's Zentiva and Italy's Recordati.

Takeda is also in the process of divesting its Latin American assets, valued at ~$1B. Brazilian pharma firm EMS appears to be the frontrunner.