Enbridge delays start of Mainline open season - Reuters

Enbridge (ENB +0.4% ) has delayed the start of an open season to solicit bids for contracted space on its Mainline oil pipeline system, Reuters reports, adding that the reason for the delay is unclear.

ENB previously said the open season, a period in which shippers can submit bids for contracted space, would start in mid-July and last for two months.

ENB plans to turn Mainline, North America's largest oil shipping network, from a common carrier system in which shippers submit monthly bids for capacity to one that is mostly contracted for as long as two decades.