Netflix -10.8% as Q2 subscriber count misses mark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has slid 10.8% postmarket after a heavy miss on its subscriber numbers for the quarter, despite revenues coming in as expected.

The company was expected to add 5M subscribers but added just 2.7M (also below the 5.5M from Q2 last year). It ended the quarter with 151.56M global paid memberships, Y/Y growth of 21.9%.

Revenue grew 26% to $4.92B. ARPU rose 3% as reported (and 9% excluding negative forex effects).

Operating margin was 14.3%, up 250 basis points.

The missed subscriber forecast was across all regions, "but slightly more so in regions with price increases." It doesn't believe competition was a factor, but that the content slate drove less growth than anticipated, with perhaps some pull-forward effect from an outsize 9.6M net adds last quarter.

For Q3, it's expecting to grow by 7M paid memberships (vs. 6.1M in Q3 last year). It sees Q3 revenues at $5.25B and EPS at $1.04.

As for speculation about adding advertising: "We, like HBO, are advertising free. That remains a deep part of our brand proposition; when you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false. We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction."

Earnings interview to come at 6 p.m. EST.

Previously: Netflix EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line (Jul. 17 2019)

