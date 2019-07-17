SL Green Q2 same-store cash NOI declines 2.7%

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) Q2 FFO per share of $1.82, including 4 cents of promote income from the sale of 521 Fifth Avenue.

Excluding that item, Q2 FFO would be $1.78 per share vs. the consensus estimate of $1.74.

Q2 net rental revenue of $216.5M, up 2.4% Y/Y, trails the average analyst estimate of $241.6M.

Same-store cash net operating income, including SLG's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 2.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, but increased by 1.1% excluding lease termination income and free rent given to Viacom at 1515 Broadway.

Occupancy in the company's Manhattan same-store portfolio was 95.2% as of June 30, 2019 vs. 96.0% at June 30, 2018.

Occupancy in its suburban same-store portfolio was 90.0% as of June 30, 2019, vs. 92.2% at June 30, 2018.

Conference call on July 18 at 2:00 PM ET.

