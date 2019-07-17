New York Mortgage Trust plans capital raise; shares fall 2.1%

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) falls 2.1% in after-hours trading after announcing plans for a public offering of 20M shares of common stock.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 3M shares.

NYMT intends to use the proceeds for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that it may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.