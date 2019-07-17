IBM +1.8% on EPS beat, reaffirmed FY view

IBM (NYSE:IBM) +1.8% reports Q2 results that missed revenue estimates but beat on earnings. The company reaffirms its FY19 guidance with EPS of at least $13.90, matching the consensus.

Note that Q2 is the first since IBM closed the Red Hat acquisition.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Global Technology Services, $6.8B (-7% Y/Y); Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5.6B (+3.2%); Global Business Services, $4.2B (+0.5%); Systems, $1.8B (20%).

Cloud revenue totaled $19.5B over the past 12 months, a 5% growth.

Cash from operating activities added up to $16.1B in the past year and FCF was $12.7B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.