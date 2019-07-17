Transport stocks take down market on trade war concerns

Stocks fell for the second straight day as disappointing results from CSX Corp. added to concerns that a lengthy U.S.-China trade war could cause broad damage to corporate earnings.

The markets closed at their lows of the day after WSJ reported that progress on a trade deal with China is stalled over restrictions on Huawei.

CSX's weak guidance and an earnings warning from trucking company Knight-Swift hoisted a 3.6% weight on the Dow Jones Transportation Index.

As a result, the S&P 500 industrials sector (-2.2%) was easily the day's biggest laggard, nearly doubling the losses of the energy group (-1.2%).

Despite earnings-related gains for Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp, the financial sector (-0.9%) finished firmly in the red.

The S&P utilities (+0.4%) and health care (+0.02%) sectors were the only sectors that finished in the green.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.83% and the 10-year yield declining by 6 bps to 2.06%.

U.S. WTI crude oil followed yesterday's 3% drubbing with another 1.4% loss to $56.78/bbl on reduced Middle East tensions and a moderately bearish U.S. inventory report.