Crown Castle beats and raises in Q2 results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) topped expectations with its Q2 results and boosted its full-year outlook.

Adjusted funds from operations rose 13% to $619M. Net income jumped 37% to $246M, on site rental revenues that grew 6% to $1.238B.

Some $66M in organic contribution to site rental revenues was made of 9.5% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of 3.8% in tenant nonrenewals.

EBITDA rose 11% to $857M.

"We believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders," says CEO Jay Brown, adding the company is focused on dividend growth of 7-8%/year.

Capital expenditures were $518M ($10M in land purchases, $30 in sustaining capex, $475M in revenue-generating capex and $4M in integration).

It's boosted full-year expectations for adjusted funds from operations to $2.479B at the midpoint. or about $5.94/share (up $0.09/share from the previous outlook). It expects EBITDA of $3.41B and site rental revenues of $4.965B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

