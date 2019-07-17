Legacy Housing appoints new CFO

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) appoints Cornelius Van Den Handel as its new CFO and Corporate Treasurer, effective July 12, 2019.

Mr. Van Den Handel replaces Jeff Burt, who, as part of the management reorganization, will remain with Legacy as the Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Van Den Handel, in a career spanning more than thirty years, has served as a chief financial officer, as well as other C-level strategic and operational positions, in public, private-equity backed, and start-up companies, including most recently serving as the Managing Principal of Vector Enterprises, LLC, a consulting company that provides finance, operational, compliance, and strategic consulting services for companies.

Source: Press Release