Alcoa cuts industry outlook for 2019 aluminum demand growth

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -4.8% after-hours as it reports mixed Q2 results and reduces its industry outlook for 2019 aluminum demand growth.

Q2 revenues fell 24% Y/Y to a slightly weaker than consensus $2.71B but the aluminum segment rebounded despite weaker metal prices.

Alcoa now forecasts 2019 global aluminum demand growth in a range of 1.25%-2.25%, down from previous expectations of 2%-3%, citing lower demand "in both China and the world ex-China due to trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds."

The company forecasts a global aluminum deficit of 1M-1.4M metric tons, down from last quarter's estimate of a 1.5M-1.9M mt deficit.