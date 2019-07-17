EBAY boosts FY EPS view; shares +5.%

eBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY) gains 5.8% after Q2 beats with in-line Q3 guidance that has revenue of $2.61-2.66B (consensus: $2.68B) and EPS of $0.62-0.65 (consensus: $0.63).

EBAY raises its FY19 EPS outlook to $2.70-2.75 (was: $2.64-2.70; consensus: $2.70) and lowers the revenue view to $10.83-10.93B to $10.75-10.83B (consensus: $10.92B).

Q2 revenue included $2.13B from Transaction and $557M from Marketing services and other.

GMV was $22.6B versus the $23.15B consensus.

Active buyers were 182M, slightly above consensus and 2M above the Q1 total.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.