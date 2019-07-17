Umpqua Q2 includes $81.9M gain on sale of Visa stock

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Q2 EPS of 51 cents, including a number of notable items, rose from 34 cents in Q1 and 30 cents in Q2 2018. The company noted it made several moves to enhance long-term profitability, including the sale of its Visa class B shares. "We've also begun the process of selling material portions of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio to reduce volatility and expect the sale of the first tranche to close in the fourth quarter," said Umpqua President and CEO Cort O'Haver. Notable items in Q2 include:

$81.9M gain on sale for all shares of Visa Class B stock held by the company, partially offset by a $7.2M loss on debt securities; $24.7M loss on fair value change of the MSR asset attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared with a $14.0M loss in the prior quarter and a $5.4M loss in the same period a year ago; and $1.5M of exit and disposal costs, compared with $1.4M in the prior quarter and $2.6M in the year-ago quarter.