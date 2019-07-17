Limelight Networks -17.5% on Q2 miss, trimmed guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has tumbled 17.5% in postmarket trading after missing on top and bottom lines and cutting 2019 guidance in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues fell 9% for the quarter to $45.9M.

It swung to a net loss of $7.2M from a year-ago gain of $15.2M (which included $14.9M of non-operating income). Non-GAAP net loss was $3.5M, vs. year-ago income of $4M.

EBITDA came in at -$2.2M, vs. the prior year's $20.3M.

For the full year, it's trimmed revenue expectations to $200M-$210M from $215M-$225M, vs. expectations for $207.5M. That's to "reflect the impact of timing issues on completion of certain major customer and partner-driven initiatives in 2019."

It still expects growth accelerating in the back half and into 2020: "We believe that the fourth quarter, in particular, will set us up for industry leading growth in revenue in 2020."

It sees non-GAAP EPS near break-even, vs. consensus for $0.05.

