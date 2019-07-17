Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging

Dover (NYSE:DOV) unveils an agreement with ABB to bring electric vehicle chargers to locations in Europe.

Dover Fueling Systems says adding DC high power and fast chargers to its product portfolio will enable it to deliver a complete fuel forecourt offering to retail sites in Europe, where the chargers can be integrated into existing DFS on-site equipment using Open Charge Point Protocol, which also will allow connection to value-added services on-site such as DFS payment and media applications.

The companies say DFS' position in the retail fueling industry and ABB's position in the electrical charging segment "makes this new cooperation an ideal match for both businesses."