Ashland says Q3 results to be lower than guidance

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) says that for Q3, lower-than-anticipated sales in personal care and certain industrial end markets within Specialty Ingredients led to weaker-than-expected results

Hence production volumes were reduced to match demand.

Expects Q3 earnings from continuing operations in the range of $22M - $24M or $0.36 to $0.38 per diluted share on sales of ~$641M; net income is now expected to be ~$64M - $68M with adjusted EBITDA of ~$138M - $142M

Revised fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Ingredients to be in the range of $560M - $570M

The company expects a more normalized growth to resume in 1H 2020

Q3 earnings release is scheduled on July 30.