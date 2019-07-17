U.S. solar firms seek to preserve key subsidy

The U.S. solar industry kicks off a lobbying campaign aimed at convincing Congress to extend a tax credit for solar energy systems that is set to begin phasing out next year.

In a letter sent to congressional lawmakers and signed by more than 900 solar companies, the Solar Energy Industries Association says the 30% tax credit for solar energy systems should be preserved because it has helped generate $140B in investment and created more than 200K jobs even as solar energy accounts for only slightly more than 2% of U.S. electricity generation.

If allowed to sunset, the subsidy would drop to 26% next year and continue to step down annually until 2022, when it would settle at a permanent 10% for utility and commercial projects and disappear for residential projects.

