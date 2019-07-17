Waters calls for Facebook's Zuckerberg to come testify on Libra

Today was the House Financial Services Committee's turn at David Marcus, head of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra currency project.

Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters wants to see more, though: Today's just the "first step in our oversight and legislative process," she says, and used her time during the hearing to call for the CEO ("We should get Mr. Zuckerberg here himself").

She also set high stakes for the hearing, comparing Facebook's numerous privacy/data issues to damage done by Equifax and Wells Fargo.

For his part, Marcus continued to insist that the project wasn't moving forward until "we get all of the concerns addressed," and said the company's not opposed to any regulation over Libra.