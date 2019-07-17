Roku -2.9% after Netflix subscriber count misses

Shares in Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have slipped 2.9% in solid postmarket trading, in apparent sympathy with a drop at Netflix after that streaming giant badly missed its projection for added subscribers.

More than 333,000 shares of Roku have moved after hours.

Some observers see Roku as ripe for a pullback after YTD gains of 257%. The stock closed at $109.34 today, up from a 52-week low of $26.30. And it tapped a record high yesterday on positive inklings for strong sales coming out of Amazon's Prime Day sales event.