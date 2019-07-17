C-Band monetization plans too complex - AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) weighed in with the FCC on the C-Band Alliance's plan to monetize mid-band satellite spectrum for wireless use, fretting that the plan was too complex to avoid litigation and delays.

In a filing, AT&T says it's pleased that the CBA moved toward a more transparent auction approach.

"It is disappointing, however, that rather than simply offering to conduct a straightforward, tried-and-true uniform price clock auction, they have contrived an unproven, fiendishly complex yet structurally incomplete, second-price single-round sealed bid process," AT&T's Michael Goggin says in his filing.

"Commenters have pointed out that the proposal seems designed chiefly to maximize profits for CBA," he continues.

The C-Band Alliance proposal -- set to get some traction at the FCC -- is led by Intelsat (NYSE:I) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF).