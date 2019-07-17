Georgia Power wins approval for battery energy storage

Georgia's Public Service Commission approves Georgia Power's (SO +0.2% ) long-term resource plan, authorizing the utility to own and operate 80 MW of battery energy storage while increasing its renewables portfolio by 72% by 2024.

The plan also calls for the Southern Co. unit to retire four coal-fired units at the Hammond plant near Rome, Ga., and one coal unit at the McIntosh plant near Rincon.

Environmental groups support the PSC's decision but also criticize Georgia Power's slow phase-out of fossil fuels and say the utility could do more to grow energy efficiency on its system.