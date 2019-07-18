Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern" after the spread of the virus to the city of Goma and into Uganda.

The designation signals risk that a disease could spread globally and is meant to corral political and financial support to stop it.

Responders have been using an experimental vaccine made by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, with more than 140,000 people in the DRC immunized so far.