Instagram test will hide like count

A new trial by Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) will see the social networking service hide the the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Brazil.

"We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love," said Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia and New Zealand director of policy.Users will still be able to see a list of likes on their posts, just not the overall number, while video views will also be hidden.