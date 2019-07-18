Top News

Reform plan for Fannie, Freddie delayed

|About: Federal National Mortgage ... (FNMA)|By:, SA News Editor

The Trump administration's highly anticipated blueprint for overhauling mortgage guarantors Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) may not be published until September as the U.S. Treasury "juggles a number of balls."

Those include the ongoing trade war with China, debt ceiling negotiations with Congress and imposing sanctions on Iran.

FHFA Director Mark Calabria, which oversees the government-sponsored enterprises, said in an interview it was his "hope" that they would have exited or be ready to exit conservatorship before his term ends in 2024.

